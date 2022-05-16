Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vaccitech plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vaccitech in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 7,416.85%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $4.02 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $149.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

In other news, Director Joseph Scheeren acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the third quarter worth $9,444,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

