Analysts’ New Coverage for May 16th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, AUMN, CMSQF, CRBP, DKNG, EFOI, GEOVF, LCI)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 16th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Corp alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Genovis AB (publ.) (OTC:GEOVF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Genovis AB (publ.) (OTC:GEOVF). Nordea Equity Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF). They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.