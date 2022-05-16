Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 16th (AAP, AEO, AFCG, AFRM, AFX, AGNC, AHT, AIR, AKBA, AMAT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $230.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

had its target price cut by Compass Point from $20.00 to $17.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $35.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €210.00 ($221.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €170.00 ($178.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €182.00 ($191.58) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $175.00 to $145.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $70.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $75.00 to $53.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$51.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 316 ($3.90) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $67.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $10.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $242.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $17.50 to $15.00.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.60.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $13.00.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $9.00.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 400 ($4.93). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $291.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$222.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$212.00 to C$222.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $48.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from $17.00 to $12.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $54.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $80.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $48.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $230.00 to $142.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $49.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $80.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $80.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $200.00 to $120.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $185.00.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €17.50 ($18.42) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €63.20 ($66.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €74.00 ($77.89) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €57.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $18.00.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,170 ($14.42). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($27.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($27.89) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $28.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €47.00 ($49.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $20.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $22.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $29.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($24.21) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.50 ($28.95) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $63.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €48.00 ($50.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €50.00 ($52.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €12.00 ($12.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$73.00.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 460 ($5.67) to GBX 330 ($4.07). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $13.80.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($63.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €144.00 ($151.58) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $5.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $166.00.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €92.00 ($96.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.40.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $80.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €130.00 ($136.84) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $50.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $175.00.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €134.90 ($142.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €10.00 ($10.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $40.00.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $72.00 to $41.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €140.00 ($147.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €286.00 ($301.05) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $100.00.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) had its target price reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $15.00.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $25.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $130.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $13.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $162.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $6.50.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $116.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €24.00 ($25.26) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $123.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $119.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $16.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $30.00.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €35.00 ($36.84) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $46.00.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($149.47) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($126.32) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $400.00 to $350.00.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €125.00 ($131.58) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 415 ($5.12) to GBX 280 ($3.45). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €177.00 ($186.32) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $5.00.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $18.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $46.00 to $47.00.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($50.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($50.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($121.05) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $9.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $500.00 to $360.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $95.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $76.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $39.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $52.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to $6.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was given a $48.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €42.00 ($44.21) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $64.00.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $2.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €224.00 ($235.79) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $3.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $148.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $181.00.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($10.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $118.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $200.00.

