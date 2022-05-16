Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 16th (ABCT, ACB, AI, APR.UN, AQN, AXU, BDGI, BODY, CAS, CEU)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 16th:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Get ABC Technologies Holdings Inc alerts:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from C$7.00 to C$4.00.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$3.75.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to C$4.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target lowered by Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$13.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$15.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$15.50 to C$14.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $17.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$1.20.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.50 to C$35.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$37.00 to C$36.25.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $2.50. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.60.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$24.25 to C$25.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$23.50.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$34.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.15. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$60.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $224.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $42.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $177.00 target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $142.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was given a $170.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price target reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$14.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$55.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$50.00.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$170.00 to C$169.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$169.00.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Cormark.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$14.75. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$110.00 to C$104.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$44.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$3.60 to C$3.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) had its target price trimmed by Cormark to C$26.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$9.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price raised by Standpoint Research from C$2.00 to C$2.15.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target lowered by Desjardins to C$1.35.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$18.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.