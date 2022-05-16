Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

5/11/2022 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

5/6/2022 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

5/5/2022 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – Jounce Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $225.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

