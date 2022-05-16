Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TransAlta Renewables (RNW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAlta Renewables (TSE: RNW):

5/9/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – TransAlta Renewables was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – TransAlta Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

RNW opened at C$17.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

