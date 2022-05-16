Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE):
- 5/12/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/9/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
Virgin Galactic stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $57.51.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.