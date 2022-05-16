Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE):

5/12/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

5/9/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

5/6/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

