Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TUI (TUIFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TUI (OTCMKTS: TUIFY):

5/16/2022 – TUI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 160 ($1.97).

5/14/2022 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

5/12/2022 – TUI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51).

Shares of TUI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,985. TUI AG has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

