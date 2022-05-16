Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) PT at C$35.83

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFY shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC set a C$41.50 price objective on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

DFY stock opened at C$32.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$766.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

