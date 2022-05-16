Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amarin (AMRN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) recently:

5/11/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/5/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

5/5/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

5/4/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Amarin is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Amarin stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 169,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,299. The stock has a market cap of $590.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

