Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital Power (TSE: CPX):
- 5/4/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Capital Power was given a new C$48.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00.
Shares of CPX traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.61. 276,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.30. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
See Also
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.