Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPX)

5/4/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power was given a new C$48.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

5/3/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

4/21/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.61. 276,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.30. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Insiders sold a total of 14,429 shares of company stock worth $595,415 in the last quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

