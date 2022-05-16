Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/11/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.08). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.45). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/20/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 320 ($3.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 240 ($2.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on the stock.
LON:NWG traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 210.10 ($2.59). 13,375,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,961,549. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.05.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.
