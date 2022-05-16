Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.08). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.45). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 320 ($3.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 240 ($2.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on the stock.

LON:NWG traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 210.10 ($2.59). 13,375,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,961,549. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

