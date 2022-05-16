Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

5/5/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

5/5/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00.

5/5/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $50.00.

5/5/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $38.00.

5/5/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00.

5/5/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $55.00.

5/5/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $58.00.

5/5/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $55.00.

5/4/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $40.00.

4/25/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

