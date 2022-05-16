Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Walt Disney (DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $130.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $176.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $153.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $216.00 to $151.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $218.00 to $170.00.

4/19/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $165.00.

4/1/2022 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.53. 41,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015,565. The company has a market cap of $195.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

