Analyzing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 8.68% 3.68% 2.94% Peraso -92.34% -50.09% -45.10%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Solar and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 12 7 0 2.18 Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $88.18, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Peraso.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Peraso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.92 billion 2.34 $468.69 million $2.01 31.97 Peraso $5.68 million 6.57 -$10.91 million ($0.44) -3.93

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Solar beats Peraso on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Peraso (Get Rating)

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

