Analyzing MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.57 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -2.56 MassRoots $10,000.00 1,499.61 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 8 0 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 250.75%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.99% -3.06% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MassRoots beats Taboola.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MassRoots (Get Rating)

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

