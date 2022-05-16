Analyzing N-able (NABL) & The Competition

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) is one of 405 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare N-able to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares N-able and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $346.46 million $110,000.00 179.64 N-able Competitors $1.73 billion $278.08 million -41,013.40

N-able’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than N-able. N-able is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 2.68% 5.16% 3.06% N-able Competitors -56.29% -65.67% -7.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for N-able and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83 N-able Competitors 2850 13662 24816 689 2.56

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 80.03%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 74.08%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

N-able beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

