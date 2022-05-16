Analyzing NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NTT DATA and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 5.61% 11.68% 4.86% Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT DATA and Blackboxstocks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $22.73 billion 0.95 $722.33 million $0.90 17.13 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 3.71 -$2.62 million N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NTT DATA and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NTT DATA beats Blackboxstocks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

