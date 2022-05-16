Analyzing Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) and Its Peers

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Unicycive Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -120.75% -95.77% Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors -3,113.73% -172.50% -8.15%

19.3% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors 6372 20976 43198 867 2.54

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,078.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 137.06%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -$10.02 million -0.77 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $251.86 million -1.05

Unicycive Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Unicycive Therapeutics. Unicycive Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

