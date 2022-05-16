Analyzing Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) & Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -203.12% -33.63% -8.77% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 6 6 0 2.20 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $21.02, indicating a potential upside of 106.31%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 4.96 -$3.69 billion ($10.97) -0.95 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wetouch Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

Wetouch Technology beats Robinhood Markets on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

