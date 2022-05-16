Analyzing Zenvia (ZENV) and Its Rivals

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) is one of 405 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Zenvia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zenvia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zenvia
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Zenvia Competitors
|2850
|13660
|24812
|689
|2.56
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Zenvia and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zenvia
|$113.49 million
|-$8.27 million
|-17.19
|Zenvia Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|$278.08 million
|-45,367.62
Zenvia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zenvia. Zenvia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Zenvia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zenvia
|-7.77%
|-7.43%
|-4.04%
|Zenvia Competitors
|-56.29%
|-65.67%
|-7.65%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
55.0% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Zenvia beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Zenvia (Get Rating)
Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.
