Andrew Hornby Buys 225,000 Shares of Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) Stock

Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Hornby purchased 225,000 shares of Hiremii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,125.00 ($7,031.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79.

About Hiremii

Hiremii Limited operates as a labor hire and recruitment company in Australia. It operates Hiremii, a fixed fee recruitment platform; and Oncontractor, a recruitment and full-service labour hire solution that provides digitized employee onboarding services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Perth, Australia.

