Andrew Hornby Buys 225,000 Shares of Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) Stock

Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Hornby purchased 225,000 shares of Hiremii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,125.00 ($7,031.25).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79.
About Hiremii (Get Rating)
