Andrew Paul Wass Acquires 50,000 Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) insider Andrew Paul Wass purchased 50,000 shares of Gear4music stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($114,042.66).
G4M opened at GBX 194 ($2.39) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 550.66. Gear4music has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The company has a market cap of £40.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69.
