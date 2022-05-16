Andrew Paul Wass Acquires 50,000 Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) insider Andrew Paul Wass purchased 50,000 shares of Gear4music stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($114,042.66).

G4M opened at GBX 194 ($2.39) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 550.66. Gear4music has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The company has a market cap of £40.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

