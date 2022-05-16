Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($63.16) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Andritz has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz ( OTCMKTS:ADRZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

