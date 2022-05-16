Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.57).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,383.73 ($41.72) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,772.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,379.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.61). The firm has a market cap of £45.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.32), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,952,174.82).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

