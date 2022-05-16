Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 221,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANVS opened at $9.42 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $132.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

