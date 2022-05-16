Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($17.92).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,394.50 ($17.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.19). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,595.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,462.76. The firm has a market cap of £13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

