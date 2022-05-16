Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,426.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,523. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,439,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

