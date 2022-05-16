Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.29 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

APPN stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $149.82.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.43.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,600,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,317,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 736,462 shares of company stock worth $36,001,657 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Appian by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.