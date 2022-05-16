Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.34 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

APPN traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.43.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 736,462 shares of company stock worth $36,001,657 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Appian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

