Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $4.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APDN. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 119.75% and a negative net margin of 96.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

