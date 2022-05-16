Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.54.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $111.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

