Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $111.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $102.99 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

