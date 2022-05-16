Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.34–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$59.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.46 million.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. 3,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAOI. Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

