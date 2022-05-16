Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $18.29 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

