Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the lowest is ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($6.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

ARCT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.