Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,766. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

