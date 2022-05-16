Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Desjardins

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARNGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Argonaut Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.33.

OTCMKTS ARNGF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 170,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,686. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

