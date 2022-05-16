Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

