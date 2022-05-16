Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 965,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after acquiring an additional 408,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,992,000 after acquiring an additional 128,201 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,465 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

