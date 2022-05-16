Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 955,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $82.30. 277,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $39,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

