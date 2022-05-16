Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.31). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.29) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

