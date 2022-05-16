Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,269,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 479.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.