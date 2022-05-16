Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:AHT opened at $5.24 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
