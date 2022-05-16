Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:AHT opened at $5.24 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

