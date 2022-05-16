Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE AHT opened at $5.24 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 479.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

