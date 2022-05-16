Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
NYSE AHT opened at $5.24 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 479.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
