Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in April

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85.
About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)
