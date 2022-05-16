Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in April

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.