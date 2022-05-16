ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 764,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ASML stock opened at $548.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $613.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $697.43. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $509.55 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $3.5617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

