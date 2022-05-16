Astra Space (ASTR) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Astra Space to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.50% -105.26% -7.14%

This table compares Astra Space and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.49 Astra Space Competitors $3.48 billion $133.10 million 19.05

Astra Space’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s peers have a beta of 3.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astra Space and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 198 1026 1720 44 2.54

Astra Space presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.54%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Astra Space peers beat Astra Space on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

