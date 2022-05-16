Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

ASUR stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASUR. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

