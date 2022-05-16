Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $120.43 million, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

